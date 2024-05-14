Three men in court for brutal stabbing, murder of University of Limpopo student during robbery

Three men are on Tuesday scheduled to appear before the Mankweng Magistrate’s Court in Limpopo, facing a charge of murder in connection with the murder of a university student. The three men, aged between 23 and 33, were arrested in Mankweng, outside Polokwane, following the murder of the 24-year-old man.

Limpopo provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the university student was killed on Sunday morning, at around 5am. “According to police report, the deceased who is a student at the University of Limpopo was walking with a friend from the institution when they were accosted by three unknown male suspects who attempted to rob them,” he said. “The duo resisted to be robbed and unexpectedly, one of the suspects took out a sharp object and stabbed the 24-year-old male victim on the upper body.”

Security guards at the university's gate witnessed the incident and they apprehended the two assailants, who were later handed to the police. A third suspect managed to flee the scene on foot. Following the attack, the 24-year-old victim was rushed to Mankweng Hospital for medical assistance but police said he succumbed to his injuries upon arrival at the medical facility.

“The third suspect who evaded arrest during the incident eventually handed himself to the police the next day, on Monday, accompanied by his parents. Earlier this year, IOL reported that Police Minister Bheki Cele expressed concern about the spike in the murder rate in the country, with 7,710 people murdered between October and December last year. Cele said this was an increase of 2.1% compared to the same period last year.