Three men shot dead execution-style shortly after leaving a KZN court

Three people were shot and killed in Mtwalume on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast on Thursday morning. Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said the victims, whose aged are unknown at this stage, were shot execution-style at around 11am.

“It is believed that the driver and his two passengers had just left the local court and were about to enter the main road when they were cornered by the suspects who were travelling in two vehicles. “The suspects opened fire on the vehicle, killing all three occupants instantly, before fleeing the scene.” Naicker said it is alleged the deceased were also robbed of their firearms.

“The motive for the attack remains unclear at this time and detectives at Hibberdene are probing the triple murder.” In a similar incident, in the Western Cape last year, a woman was killed near the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court in May 2023. Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie said at the time that detectives were probing the murder near the corner of Church in Wynberg.

“Preliminary reports reveal that the unknown deceased (woman) was walking in the street near the court when she was approached by unknown gunmen who started shooting at her, wounding her fatally. “She succumbed to injury on the scene and was declared dead by medical personnel.” Wynberg CPF’s Shamila Nicholas said the victim was believed to be attending a court case in which she was a witness, and that she was followed out of court.