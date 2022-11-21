Three more arrested for murder of German tourist

Rustenburg – Three more suspects alleged to be involved in the murder of a German tourist next to Kruger National Park have been arrested. According to Mpumalanga police, one was arrested in a retail store in Mbombela formerly Nelspruit while two others were nabbed at Badplaas and Elukwatini respectively between Wednesday and Thursday.

“One of the two suspects was allegedly found in possession of a white Toyota Tazz believed to have been used during the brutal murder of the German tourist. “A firearm with its serial numbers filled off was recovered during the arrest as well as about eleven live ammunition and some jamming devices found in his possession,” read a statement from the police, posted on their Facebook page. Jorg Schnarr, 67, was shot and killed while driving to the Kruger National Park on October 3.

The arrest brings to four the total number of people arrested in connection with Schnarr’s murder, Napoleon Joseph Nyalungu, 35, was arrested for murder few days after Schnarr was shot dead. He has been denied bail and the case against him was postponed to January. In a separate incident, police in the Eastern Cape said a 40-year-old man was arrested in connection with the murder of his cousin in Walmer on Saturday.

“It is alleged that at about 5.45pm on the mentioned date, police responded to a complaint of a murder at a house in Hoseya Street in Walmer location. “On arrival, the body of Malibongwe Nicholas Mtya, 40, was found in a room. “He sustained a stab wound in his chest,” said Colonel Priscilla Naidu.

“On questioning people that had gathered at the scene, detectives noticed a very nervous male who claimed to be the cousin of the deceased. “The 40-year-old man was taken to the police station for further questioning. “The motive for the murder is yet to be established.