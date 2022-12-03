Three Mozambican nationals appear in court after they were busted with 600 litres of diesel

Pretoria - Three Mozambican nationals between the ages of 25 and 28 appeared at the Middelburg Magistrate’s Court after they were busted with 600 litres of diesel on Friday morning. Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said police from Middelburg’s Crime Prevention Unit were patrolling at Vaalbank Village next to Black Wattle mine outside Middelburg when they spotted a suspicious-looking white Toyota Hilux with three male occupants inside.

“The vehicle was stopped then a search was conducted whereby 25 litre containers filled with diesel were discovered inside the said car. The total number of containers found were 24,” Mohlala said. Mohlala said the suspects failed to provide proof of purchase nor a clear explanation of the owner of the fuel. Police arrested the men and confiscated the diesel as well as the vehicle used during the commission of the crime for further investigation.

Meanwhile the three men, Antonio Munguambe, 28, Rivage Alzido Juliao, 26, and Tali Alberte, 25, were charged with possession of suspected stolen properties. Their matter was postponed 6 December 2022 a formal bail application. Police are working in collaboration with the department of Home Affairs to ascertain their status in the country.

In another similar incident, a Mpumalanga police officer and his accomplice were released on bail by the Balfour Magistrate’s Court after they were arrested for allegedly stealing petrol. John Nene, 40, and William Mahlaba, 47, an employee at Dipaleng municipality’s infrastructure department were allegedly found syphoning petrol from a tanker. The police officer, was released on R500 bail while Mahlaba was released on R1 000 bail.

