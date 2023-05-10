Three Mozambican nationals handed 24 years behind bars for robbery and attempted murder

Cape Town - The Westonaria Magistrate’s Court has sentenced three Mozambican nationals to 24 years’ imprisonment for robbery and attempted murder in Zuurbekom. Alberto Hilario Gumbe, 37, Paulos Simbini, 40, and Silva Hilario Gumbe, 35, were sentenced to 24 years direct imprisonment for robbery with aggravating circumstances, attempted murder, and contravening the Immigration Act.

The court also declared that they were unfit to possess a firearm and further ordered that they be deported to Mozambique after serving their sentence. NPA regional spokesperson, Phindi Mjonondwane, said on August, 9 2020, the three men stormed the house of Robert Motale, who was with his family at Zuurbekom. “They shot him in the arm and proceeded to ransack his house, taking several items which included laptops, iPhones, car keys, children’s stationery, and clothing.

“The accused fled the scene with Motale’s car which was parked outside the house, and the vehicle was later found abandoned in the nearby bushes,” Mjonondwane said. Mjonondwane further said that the complainant tracked his phones and together with the police rushed to where the phone location pointed, in Bekkersdal. The accused were arrested in possession of some of the stolen items. “Motale suffered a traumatic experience along with his family, and they are still having trouble coming to terms with the incident that occurred.

“The bullet wound will always serve as a painful reminder of what happened,” Mjonondwane added. Mjonondwane also said in arguing for a firmer sentence, State Prosecutor Jonathan Nkadimeng argued that this is a serious and prevalent offence. “He further added that the court ought to impose a harsh sentence that will deter other potential offenders to commit a similar offence,” Mjonondwane said.