Three people arrested for killing and dumping alleged house robber’s body in shallow grave

Durban - Three people have been arrested after the body of a missing person was found in a shallow grave in Reiger Park in Ekurhuleni. Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) spokesperson Katlego Mphahlele said two suspects were involved in a house robbery/breaking within the vicinity in January.

“It is further alleged they were caught and assaulted by six members of the community. “During the kangaroo court, one suspect succumbed to his wounds and his body went missing, while the other, managed to escape.” Mphahlele said police acted on a tip-off from a concerned member of the community this week.

“Three suspects, who were allegedly involved in the assault, were spotted and apprehended. “The trio, who are between the ages of 23 and 37, confessed to the killing and volunteered to take the EMPD officers to a shallow grave in the nearest mining dump, by Delmore gardens. “The South African Police Service (SAPS) and other stakeholders, were organised and the dumping site was visited where a lifeless body of a male, wrapped in refuse bags, was uncovered.”

The trio are expected to appear in the Boksburg Magistrate’s Court, on charges of murder and kidnapping. Mphahlele said a manhunt was under way for the remaining three suspects. In another incident, seven Ekurhuleni metro police officers appeared in the Tsakane Magistrate’s Court on Monday, on charges of murder, following the death of a 19-year-old man in September.

