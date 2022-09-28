Three people arrested for murder of former Verulam Mayor Manna Naidoo

Durban - Three people have been arrested in connection with the murder of Verulam ex-mayor Sagadava “Manna” Naidoo. Naidoo, 73, was found in the Cottonlands sugar cane plantation in May.

His hands and legs were bound and he sustained a gunshot wound to the back of his head. Last week the the Provincial Organized Crime Unit made a breakthrough in the murder arresting three men in the Hazelmere, Verulam area. Ignatius Chihoho, Sibongiseni Langa and Clement Richard Mkwanyana aged between 26 and 45 were charged with kidnapping, murder and robbery.

They appeared in the Durban Magistrate’s Court and are expected to make their second appearance on Friday. According to Reaction Unit South Africa, Prem Balram, Naidoo was reported missing on May 25. “His family realised he was missing after they conducted a wellness check.”

According to Balram, Naidoo’s four firearms were missing from the safe as well as his white Toyota Hilux single cab bakkie. SAPS have been approached for comment and an update. IOL