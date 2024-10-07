Three people arrested in connection with Lusikisiki mass shooting due in court

The three people arrested in connection with a mass shooting incident that claimed 18 lives in Lusikisiki are expected to appear in court on Monday. Police Minister Senzo Mchun confirmed the arrests during the memorial service for the victims which took place on Sunday.

He said more arrests were imminent. Gunmen opened fire on two different homesteads last week killing 15 women and three men. The women victims are: Nonkanyiso Dukuza, 19, Ruth King, 21, Mandisa Dlokweni, 59, Samantha Sinqina, 26, Lungiswa Gawulekana, 51, Thandeka Mhlaluvele, 46, Mary Sinqina, 63, Nombuliso Dukuza, 32, Mathembisile Mayekiso/Sinqina, 64, Nobelungu France, 59, Themi Vimba, 41, Nomazwi Ndleleni, 59, Nancy Sinqina, 59, Dimpho Sinqina, 30, Thali King Sinqina, 26.

The three male victims were: Thobile Sinqina, 37, Smomoza Sinqina, 14, and 59-year-old Sigobodo Gxobela. A private funeral service is expected to take place this coming weekend. Eastern Cape Premier spokesperson Khuselwa Rantjie said a mutual agreement was reached that after the memorial service, the families will hold private funerals on separate dates.