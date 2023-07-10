Three people, including taxi boss, shot dead in “senseless attack” at Limpopo food outlet

Police in Limpopo have launched a manhunt for armed assailants who shot and killed three people, including a taxi owner at Mohodi in the Mogwadi policing area outside Senwabarwana. Provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the incident happened on Saturday afternoon.

“Preliminary investigations by the police revealed that the three men were at a local food outlet when unknown suspects driving in a white Audi opened fire on them and then fled the scene,” Ledwaba said. “The victims are a local taxi owner, aged 54, and two other men aged 33 and 37. They were all declared dead on the scene by the medical personnel.” Police said the identity of the three victims will be revealed in due course.

Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has condemned the “senseless attack”. “The team that is tasked to investigate this case must put all efforts to ensure that the perpetrators are tracked down and brought to book. We also trust that members of the public who are constantly assisting us with information, will come forward and help us in the investigation,” said Hadebe. Police said the motive for the killing is not known yet, but taxi violence cannot be ruled out.