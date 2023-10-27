Three police generals who allegedly tampered with employment scoresheets in court

The three police generals in Limpopo were found allegedly tampering with scoresheets for prospective advertised job posts within the province. The trio appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Thursday on charges of corruption.

The accused are: former Provincial Commissioner of Limpopo Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba, former Deputy Provincial Commissioner Management Intervention, Major General Nyikeni Jackson Baloyi, and the current Deputy Provincial Commissioner of Corporate Services, Major General Hlagodi Christina Morakaladi previously appeared in the same court on September 5. The national spokesperson for the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid), Robbie Raburabu, said the generals were part of a selection panel responsible for the interview and recommendation of candidates in relation to the advertised posts in the province in 2016. “The three are alleged to have colluded to tamper with the scoresheets, resulting in the process prejudicing deserving candidates,” Raburabu said.