Three police officers arrested in Limpopo for corruption, after seized illicit cigarettes vanish

Pretoria - Three police officers, aged between 35 and 38, were arrested on charges of corruption which was allegedly committed in the Zaaiplaas policing area outside Groblersdal in July. “The three constables stationed at the Zaaiplaas police station were arrested after they failed open a case and register illicit cigarettes that they confiscated at a local filling station on Tuesday, 12 July 2022,” said Limpopo police spokesperson, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo.

“The police officers instead put the owner in the back of the police van, drove off with him and later dropped him in the bushes. They then left with four boxes of illicit cigarettes.” The Limpopo provincial anti-corruption investigation unit arrested the suspects in Polokwane, after investigations indicated that they had never registered the case, and the seized cigarettes. “The three officers, Vusi Sepoto aged 35, Mulase Jakonea Lamola aged 37, and Malose Oscar Makhafola aged 38 will appear again in the Groblersdal Magistrate’s Court on 7 October for bail application,” said Mojapelo.

Meanwhile, a 27-year-old man was also arrested for impersonating a police officer. He was arrested for corruption after he allegedly demanded a bribe to help drop charges against a man suspected of rape. “The suspect demanded an amount of R7 600 to negotiate with the prosecutor. The suspect contacted the complainant again and demanded an additional amount of R2 400,” said Mojapelo.

