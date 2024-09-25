Three suspected extortionists killed in shoot-out with police, four others injured in Cape Town

Three suspected extortionists were gunned down during a shoot-out with police in Bothasig, Cape Town on Wednesday. Provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Andre Traut, said that South African Police Service (SAPS) combat team reacted on information that seven occupants of a minibus taxi were extorting money from shop owners in Du Noon.

Traut said when police arrived at the scene on Wednesday afternoon, the suspects fled the area. “During a pursuit in Bosmansdam Road, the suspects opened fire at two police vehicles with an assault rifle. Police retaliated and managed to bring the vehicle to a halt on the corners of Bosmansdam and Wylands Roads. “The assault rifle, a 9mm pistol, an undisclosed amount of cash, as well as the minibus taxi were confiscated,” he said.

Three suspected extortionists were gunned down during a shootout with police in Bothasig, Cape Town on Wednesday. Photo: Supplied/SAPS Traut added that during the gunfight, four of the suspected extortionists sustained gunshot wounds. “While the injured suspects are being treated in hospital under police guard, detectives are pursuing leads to prepare the charges against the suspects for their imminent court appearances. The identities of the suspects are yet to be determined,” he said. Traut said the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) is investigating the deaths of the three suspects and the injuries sustained by the four suspects.

“A death inquest case docket has been registered for this purpose and fortunately, no SAPS members or members of the public were injured during the incident,’’ he added. Those who want to report extortion can call a toll free extortion hotline on 0800314444. [email protected]