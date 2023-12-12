Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEducationEnvironmentWeatherGood NewsEnergy
Independent Online | News
Search IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEducationEnvironmentWeatherGood NewsEnergy
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Tuesday, December 12, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by location

Three suspected hijackers killed in shoot-out with police in KZN

Three suspected hijackers were killed in a shoot-out with police. File Picture

Three suspected hijackers were killed in a shoot-out with police. File Picture

Published 1h ago

Share

Police are still at the crime scene, where three suspected hijackers were killed in a shoot-out with police.

The incident took place in the Highflats on the KZN South Coast on Tuesday afternoon.

Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said police intercepted a vehicle that was allegedly hijacked in Umzinto earlier in the day.

“Police signalled for the driver of the suspected hijacked vehicle to stop, but the suspects responded with gunshots towards the police.”

Netshiunda said police returned fire.

“Three suspects were fatally wounded, and one was arrested.”

He said two handguns found in the possession of the suspects were seized by police.

Netshiunda said the crime scene was active and more details would be made available at a later stage.

* This is a developing story

IOL News

Related Topics:

SAPSNPADurbanCrime and courtsHijackingShootingGun Violence