Three suspects accused of stabbing Orkney resort owner to spend New Year behind bars

Three suspects accused of stabbing Orkney resort owner appeared in the Orkney Magistrates’ Court on Friday where they were remanded in custody. The men, Hanyane Ronauld Mei, 47, Danile Nxamakele, 35, and Pitso Radebe, 47, face a charge of attempted murder after allegedly stabbing 53-year-old resort owner Marc Hanscombe at Hanscombe Resort in Orkney in the North West on December 16.

The incident happened on December 16, 2024, just after 5pm at Hanscombe Resort in Orkney. "It is alleged that on the said day, a group of people were at the resort entertaining themselves. While they were there, it was noticed by one of the workers that they were smoking hubbly-bubbly, and that is not allowed. "The employee tried to warn them not to do that, but allegedly, the group did not cooperate, and the owner was called. Upon arrival, Hanscombe also tried to warn the group to stop what they were doing and told the group that he'll take the hubbly-bubbly and keep it safe in the reception and when they leave, they can just take it there," said police in a statement.

Police said one of the men who was part of the group became aggressive and allegedly attacked Hanscombe and that's when the fighting ensued. "During the altercation, Hanscombe was stabbed on the back and was rushed to the local hospital. "After the whole ordeal, some of the group members rushed to the police station and registered four cases of common assault against Hanscombe and then later, the victim's son also went to the police station to register a case docket," added police.

Hanscombe has since been discharged from hospital. Meanwhile, the three suspects will be back in court on January 3, 2025, for formal bail application.