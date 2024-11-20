Three suspects arrested after allegedly robbing two siblings they gave a lift to

Three men, who offered two siblings a lift were arrested for allegedly robbing them, Mpumalanga police said. The robbery sparked a dramatic high-speed chase on the N11 road near Loskop Dam that ended in their arrest. They were denied bail in the Middleburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Keletso Masihla, 32; Tebogo Mailula, 34; and Dumisani Mohlala, 36; are charged with common robbery after allegedly targeting two siblings hitch-hiking along the N11 near Groblersdal on Saturday. “Whilst they were approaching Loskop dam, one of the suspects instructed the siblings to give them all their possessions,” said police spokesperson, Colonel Donald Mdhluli. In a desperate bid to escape, one of the siblings leaped from the moving vehicle, sustaining minor injuries. The suspects were momentarily distracted when another car approached the scene, forcing them to abandon the robbery prematurely.

They fled in their vehicle, taking the victims’ bags. “The victims were offered a lift by the other car, and a high speed chase ensured. Whilst they were still chasing the suspects' vehicle, they managed to phone Middleburg police for assistance,” said Mdhluli. The police intercepted the suspects' vehicle shortly after, cornering and arresting all three men.

The trio appeared in court on November 18, and remain in custody. They are scheduled for a second court appearance on November 25. The Acting Provincial Commissioner of SAPS in Mpumalanga, Major General Dr Zeph Mkhwanazi, issued a stern warning about the dangers of hitch-hiking.