Three suspects arrested after police recover diamonds and R83 000 in counterfeit notes in Bloemfontein

Rustenburg - Three men were arrested for possession of R83 000 in fake South African bank notes and dealing in diamonds in Bloemfontein. They were arrested in Phahameng on Thursday, during a crime intelligence-driven operation executed by members of Mangaung Metro Tactical Response Team.

"The team arrived at the given location, spotted the mentioned vehicle with three occupants and conducted a search. The police found counterfeit bank notes hidden inside the vehicle. "They also found two stones identifiable as precious metals - diamonds. The three suspects were then arrested for alleged possession of counterfeit money and dealing in diamonds. The counterfeit notes were made to imitate approximately 83 000 in South African rands." said police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Thabo Covane. He said the three, aged 29, 31 and 79, would appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court soon.

Meanwhile police in KwaZulu-Natal recovered drugs with an estimated value of R1.5 million at a lodge in Durban. Provincial police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala said police officers from provincial drug and firearm unit acted on information of drugs that were stored in an unused geyser room on Wednesday. "The operational information led the team to a lodge on Dr Pixley Ka Seme Street in Durban CBD where a raid was executed.

