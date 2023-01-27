Three suspects arrested as Maitland Flying Squad seize catalytic converters worth R5m

Cape Town - The Maitland Flying Squad arrested three suspects allegedly found in possession of catalytic converters worth R5 million in Killarney Gardens on Thursday. Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said officers were busy with patrols on Thursday, when they received information indicating that the cargo of a hijacked truck was stored at a warehouse in Killarney Gardens.

“The members proceeded to the address and upon arrival at the premises, they accosted two men who were visibly nervous and could not even respond to questions posed at them. “The members then proceeded to search the entire premises. Their persistence was rewarded when they confiscated a huge consignment of catalytic converters. “While the team were busy with the seizure, a man claiming to be the manager, arrived at the business premises,” Swartbooi said.

He said that the suspect was stopped in his tracks before trying to evade an arrest. Officers searched his vehicle and found more converters that were concealed in his car's trunk. “They arrested and detained the trio, between the ages of 30 and 40, on a charge of possession of presumed stolen property. “Once charged, the trio are expected to make their court appearance in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on the mentioned charge,” Swartbooi said.

