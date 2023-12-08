Three suspects arrested in connection with drive-by shooting that left Sandton man dead

Hours after a Sandton resident was gunned down in an apparent drive-by shooting incident, the police arrested three people. The victim was gunned down on Thursday morning at around 9am on Coleraine Drive in Morningside, Sandton.

Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said the man was allegedly attacked and shot by about five unknown suspects who were driving a silver grey Hyundai ix35. “The motive of the shooting is unknown at this stage.” Nevhuhulwi said after the shooting incident a team of detectives led by the Provincial Serious and Violent Crimes Unit was activated to work on the case.

“That same evening, the police team with the assistance of private security companies followed up on information which led them to the three suspects who were found driving the same vehicle that was used during the shooting,” Nevhuhulwi said. “One of the suspects had a firearm which will be subjected to ballistic testing.” Nevhuhulwi said said all three suspects are expected to appear in court soon.

According to Kyle van Reenan from Emer-G-Med paramedics, they arrived on scene and found a middle-aged man seated in his motor vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. “Emergency Care Practitioners worked fervently to stabilise him before he was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital for further care.” The man died on arrival in hospital.