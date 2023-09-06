Three suspects were arrested at Witbank Police Station after they were found in possession of a hijacked white double cab Toyota Hilux that was reported hijacked in Diepsloot, Gauteng, in November 2022. According to Colonel Donald Mdhluli, on Tuesday morning, about 10.30am, the three suspects parked their vehicle at the police station and remained inside.

A member of the Community Service Centre (CSC) took notice of the vehicle parked on the premises, became suspicious of its occupants, and approached the vehicle. In response, one of the occupants, the driver, alighted from the vehicle and fled. The two passengers were arrested immediately after it was established that the vehicle was reported hijacked. At about 2pm Tuesday afternoon, the driver was arrested by police at the police station when he returned for the bakkie.

The suspects are expected to appear at the Emalahleni Magistrate's Court on Thursday, for possession of a reportedly hijacked vehicle. “Further investigations will determine whether more charges will be added against the suspects,” said Mdhluli. Mpumalanga's provincial commissioner Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela praised members for their vigilance, which resulted in the arrest of the suspects and recovery of the vehicle.