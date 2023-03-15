Three suspects busted transporting mandrax tablets worth R150K

Cape Town – Police in Mpumalanga have arrested three suspects who were allegedly found trafficking mandrax tablets worth R150 000 in Balfour on Wednesday. The suspects aged between 25 and 30 were charged with dealing in drugs.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala, said officers conducted an intelligence driven operation after receiving a tip-off about a white Toyota Conquest travelling from Nigel in Gauteng. Further details indicated that the vehicle was heading to Balfour. Mohlala said the officers responded swiftly. The vehicle was spotted with three occupants inside and the police ordered its driver to stop. “This was followed by a search whereby 3 000 suspected mandrax tablets were found inside a subwoofer speaker. The three were apprehended and charged accordingly,” Mohlala said.

They are due in the Balfour Magistrate’s Court on Thursday. Mpumalanga acting police commissioner, Major General Zeph Mkhwanazi, welcomed the arrest of the suspects and reassured the public that the police are working around the clock to ensure that the streets are drug free. "No peddler will be allowed to terrorise communities. It is the duty of the police, in partnership with members of the public, to ensure that there is no free ride for criminal activities in society.