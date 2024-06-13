Three suspects busted while robbing a family in Bloemfontein

Free State police apprehended three suspects who were robbing a family in Fauna, Bloemfontein, on Wednesday afternoon.
Provincial police spokesperson Sergeant Mahlomola Kareli reported that the suspects allegedly accosted a 33-year-old man while he was outside his home around 2:30pm.
“One pointed him with a firearm and the other one tied his hands. The man was then robbed off his cellphone,” said Kareli.
He added that after robbing the man, the suspects waited for his 60-year-old mother to come back home.
“Upon her arrival, she was also pointed with the firearm and instructed to unlock the main house. She was forced into the bedroom and robbed of her cellphone, money, and keys,” he said.
Kareli said while the suspects were ransacking the house, the man managed to untie himself and fled to the neighbour's house where he asked for help.
“Parkweg police, supported by private security, Bloemfontein K9, Anti-Gang Unit and Mounted Unit, reacted swiftly and one suspect was arrested after he was found in the bathroom with an unlicensed firearm and two others fled on foot but were also arrested in possession of the stolen property,” said Kareli.
Additionally, one of the suspects was found to be an illegal immigrant.
Kareli said the suspects aged 31, 32 and 32, were charged with house robbery and are expected to appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrate Court soon.
IOL News