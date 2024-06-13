Three suspects busted while robbing a family in Bloemfontein

Provincial police spokesperson Sergeant Mahlomola Kareli reported that the suspects allegedly accosted a 33-year-old man while he was outside his home around 2:30pm.

Free State police apprehended three suspects who were robbing a family in Fauna, Bloemfontein, on Wednesday afternoon.

“One pointed him with a firearm and the other one tied his hands. The man was then robbed off his cellphone,” said Kareli.

He added that after robbing the man, the suspects waited for his 60-year-old mother to come back home.

“Upon her arrival, she was also pointed with the firearm and instructed to unlock the main house. She was forced into the bedroom and robbed of her cellphone, money, and keys,” he said.