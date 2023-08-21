Three suspects in dock for murdering a cop who was attached to the Mthatha stock theft unit

The case against three men suspected of murdering a police sergeant who was attached to the Mthatha Stock Theft Unit has been postponed until August 25, 2023, for a formal bail application. Mkhululi Simanga, 33, Maliviwe Gangatha, 33, and Mzimasi Nodongwe, 30, were remanded following their brief appearance at Mthatha Magistrate’s Court on Monday following the murder of Sergeant Obey Sotoyi, 50, on August 5, 2023.

The trio is facing charges of police killing and possessing unlicensed firearms and ammunition. This comes after they were arrested by the Mthatha-based Serious Organised Crime Investigation Team of the Hawks in conjunction with the Tactical Response Team (TRT) and Local Record Centre (LCRC) on August 17, 2023. "The team received information about the suspects who were driving a blue Toyota Tazz suspected to have murdered Sotoyi at Langeni Township in the Tsolo area," Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said.

"The police stopped them, and one of the suspects tried to evade arrest, alighted from the vehicle, and fled on foot, leaving two of his co-accused in the vehicle," Mhlakuvana said. Mhlakuvana further added that police allegedly chased and apprehended him. Upon searching him, a 9mm Vector pistol with 11 live ammunition rounds was found in his possession. "He was arrested on the spot; on circulation, the firearm found in his possession was confirmed to be that of Sotoyi.