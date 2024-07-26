Three suspects linked to at least 10 murders, killed in shootout with KZN cops

Three suspected criminals who police say were linked to a spate of murders were killed in a shootout with cops in the early hours of Friday morning. The shooting incident took place in in the KwaDlangezwa area in Empangeni.

KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the Provincial Stabilisation Team, acted on intelligence about the men who where hiding at house in KwaDlangezwa. “When the police announced their presence, the suspects opened fire, sparking a shootout which ended with the three suspects fatally wounded. “The suspects, who were also alleged to have been involved in the ATM bombing incident in Esikhaleni which left one suspect fatally wounded on Thursday, were found in possession of at least two firearms.”

Police said the crime scene was still being searched for more evidence. The Provincial Commissioner of KwaZulu-Natal Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has reiterated that criminals who shoot at the police should expect the same kind of response. "Police officers have a mandate to arrest and bring perpetrators to justice, however if police find themselves under gunfire, the only option they have in order to come out alive is through the return of fire", said Lieutenant General Mkhwanazi.