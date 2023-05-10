Three suspects nabbed for house robbery and murder in Kroonstad

Cape Town - Police arrested three suspects linked with a house robbery and a murder committed at a farm in Kroonstad District. Three men were arrested by members of Kroonstad, Brandfort SAPS and Bloemfontein Flying Squad after being positively linked with a house robbery and a murder committed at a farm in the Kroonstad District on April 30.

Police spokesperson, Captain Loraine Earle, said the two suspects entered the house of a farmer at about 6:44pm. “Upon entry, they found two couples in the house, pointed a firearm at them and robbed them of three cellphones, wrist watches and an undisclosed amount of money. “The suspects further locked all four victims inside the house, fleeing the scene on foot,” Earle said.

Earle further said on the same day, on their way from the primary scene at about 8pm, the two suspects came across another couple that were walking from Kroonstad towards the Farm. “They stopped the couple and demanded money. Thereafter, they fired a shot at the 41-year-old man and took his cellphone while the wife ran off. “The duo fled the scene on foot towards the main road, where they got inside their getaway car, which was waiting for them.

“Intelligence-driven information from the Kroonstad SAPS, nearby farmers and a private security company led to the recovery of the vehicle used to commit both crimes,” Earle said. Earle said Warrant Officer Motlalentoa Mofokeng of Kroonstad Detectives was assigned to investigate the case. “To his surprise, while off duty driving to Reddesburg for a family funeral on May 5, he spotted and recalled the registration number of the vehicles used as getaway cars for both incidents.

“He immediately called for back-up from the members of Brandfort SAPS and the Bloemfontein Flying Squad. One suspect, the driver, Sera Letuka, 22, was arrested,” Earle said. Earle revealed that further investigations led to the arrest of two more suspects, Sandie Kheliwe, 36, and Lesole Poulo, 37, at their place of residence in Welkom. “They were found in possession of four cellphones, one of which belonged to the 41-year-old victim.

“The first suspect arrested, Letuka, appeared before Kroonstad Magistrate’s Court on Monday. The two suspects arrested on Sunday, Kheliwe and Poulo, appeared before Kroonstad Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday. All three suspects are facing charges of house robbery and murder and they were remanded in custody and will reappear before court on May 15.