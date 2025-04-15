Three suspects nabbed in Johannesburg drug bust involving suspected mandrax

Three male suspects, including a Tanzanian national, have been arrested in Johannesburg after being found in possession of suspected mandrax tablets during targeted operations by the South African Police Service’s Anti-Gang Unit (AGU). The arrests took place on Monday, April 14, across various locations in the city.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo said first arrest was made on Komani Street in Riverlea, where a 40-year-old man was found in possession of four and a half mandrax tablets. A second suspect was arrested shortly thereafter on Caroline Street in Brixton for being in possession of two and a quarter suspected mandrax tablets. The most significant bust occurred in Fordsburg, where a 50-year-old Tanzanian national was arrested at the corner of Albertina Sisulu and Church streets.

He was allegedly found with 29 quarters of tablets suspected to be mandrax. “All suspects are expected to appear in their respective courts soon,” Masondo said. AGU Commander Brigadier Maphoto praised the arrests, emphasizing the AGU’s unwavering commitment to combating drug-related crime.

“We will keep our boots on the ground and continue to make a significant impact. The community plays a crucial role in this fight; we urge everyone to report any suspicious activities,” he said. “The AGU remains vigilant in its mission to ensure that our communities are free from the scourge of drugs and firearms.” Police urge members of the public to remain alert and continue working with law enforcement by reporting drug activity and other criminal conduct.