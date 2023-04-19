Three ‘suspicious’ men arrested in Ekurhuleni for possession and dealing in illegal drugs

Pretoria – Three men were arrested by the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) for allegedly dealing in illegal drugs, after the police confiscated a consignment of substances including crystal meth, CAT and dagga. EMPD spokesperson, Lieutenant-Colonel Kelebogile Thepa said the trio was detained at the Boksburg police station, pending their court appearance.

“On Sunday 16 April 2023 in the Boksburg area, between 10:30 and 11:00, the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department’s drug enforcement unit officers arrested three suspects for possession and possible dealing in drugs, and multiple illegal substances were confiscated,” Thepa narrated. “While the officers were patrolling Commissioner Street, the officers noticed three suspicious individuals. The drug enforcement unit members approached the African male suspects, between the ages of 32 and 49, introduced themselves and requested to conduct a search. Three men were arrested in Ekurhuleni for possession and dealing in drugs. Photo: EMPD “Upon searching the individuals, the officers found the trio in possession of six ziplock bags of CAT, eight ziplock bags of crystal meth, 20 ziplock bags of dagga and nine small clear plastic bags of dagga, all with a total value of R2 600,” she said.

The trio was immediately arrested and detained at the Boksburg police station. “Facing charges of possession of illegal substances and possible dealing, they are expected to appear at the Boksburg Magistrate’s Court soon,” said Thepa. Three men were arrested in Ekurhuleni for possession and dealing in drugs. Photo: EMPD Earlier, Thepa said officers from the EMPD social crime prevention unit have conducted a school search at the Hoerskool John Voster in Nigel in an ongoing drive to conscientise learners about school and road safety.

She said however, “nothing sinister” was uncovered during the search. The Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department searched learners at Hoerskool John Voster during a drive to promote school safety. Photo: EMPD “With the reopening of schools for the second term, the EMPD social crime unit continued where they left off last term, with an ongoing rollout of school searches, across the City of Ekurhuleni. This intervention is aimed at creating a safer environment in schools, for teaching and learning to take place peacefully,” said Thepa. “This also looks into educating learners on the dangers of substance abuse and bullying.”