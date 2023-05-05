Three tavern owners and one employee nabbed for their alleged involvement in mob justice murders

Cape Town - Police arrested three tavern owners and one employee for their alleged involvement in mob justice that claimed six lives in Kabokweni, Khumbula and Clau-Clau in Mpumalanga. Police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said three of the victims were killed in Sifunindlela, Kabokweni, and the house where they were found was burned down as well, while two were killed in Khumbula and the last one was killed in Clau-Clau.

“It is said that the accused persons were allegedly suspected of business robbery at one of the taverns in Emvangatini. “Police investigation led to the arrest of the tavern employee Adam Singwane, 35 , on Sunday, April 23, 2023 and his employer Aaron Shabangu, 67, was arrested on Monday, April 24, 2023. “Two tavern owners, Sibusiso Shongwe, 41, and Hezekiel Mnisi , 45, were arrested on Tuesday and they have subsequently appeared in the Kabokweni Magistrate’s Court on Friday,” Mohlala said.

Mohlala also said that they were remanded in custody for a formal bail application on Tuesday, May 9. Mohlala said that the first two suspects, Singwane and Shabangu also appeared in the Kabokweni Magistrate's Court and they too were remanded in custody for a formal bail application scheduled for Thursday next week. Meanwhile, the provincial commissioner of the SAPS in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant-General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela, warned the community members to refrain from taking the law into their own hands and encouraged people to report any criminal activities to the police.