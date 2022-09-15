Three traffic department officials arrested on R60m fraud, released on R15 000 bail

Pretoria - Three workers at the White River Traffic Department in Mpumalanga appeared at the Nelspruit Magistrate Court on Thursday over R60 million fraud, theft and money laundering charges.
Thababang Clifford Khumalo, 41, Nonhlanhla Precious Matsheka, 42, and Nkosinathi Mahlalela, 36, were released on R15 000 bail each.
The officials were arrested in connection with the R60 million motor vehicle licence fee dumping in Mbombela and White River.
Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) spokesperson Simon Zwane said the three officials work as clerks in different registering authorities in Mpumalanga.
Zwane said that the arrest of the three officials brings to nine the number of officials arrested in connection with this illicit practice.
The other six accused were arrested on July 18 for fraud, theft and money laundering.
They were released on R15 000 bail each.
“The investigation that took place between 2018 and 2019 (found that) the suspects manipulated the eNatis system to assist motor vehicle owners to avoid payment of vehicle licence fees and penalties owed to the state.
“Their modus operandi involved changing the ownership of affected motor vehicles into the name of an unsuspecting individual, a deceased person or dormant company. Fees and arrears penalties will then be passed on the unsuspecting individual or companies before vehicle ownership is changed back to the rightful owner without any debt.
“In some instances, fees were dumped onto government vehicles by using a GG authority code,” Zwane said.
All nine suspects will appear together at the Nelspruit Magistrate’s Court on September 29.
IOL