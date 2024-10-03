Three wanted suspects killed in shoot-out with KZN cops

Three suspected criminals wanted in connection with a string of murders and extortion cases in KwaZulu-Natal have lost their lives in a gun battle with police. The three men were killed in two separate incidents in Mariannhill and Inanda in the past 24 hours.

In the latest incident, which took place in Mariannhill in the early hours of Thursday morning, police pounced on a hideout in Edabe informal settlement in Tshelimnyama. KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said when police approached the house, the suspects opened fire on police from inside the house. “In self-defence, police returned fire and during the shoot-out, two suspects were shot and fatally wounded.

“They were found in possession of two firearms.” He said all recovered firearms will be taken for ballistic testing to ascertain if they are linked to other crime scenes. In the other incident, on Wednesday afternoon, he said police were searching for a suspect wanted in connection with at least four cases of extortion and another four counts of murder.

“The crimes were allegedly committed in KwaNdengezi and Mariannhill areas. “When police arrived at a house in Gilebe in Inanda, the suspect fired shots at the police and during the shoot-out, the suspect was shot and fatally wounded. “He was found in possession of a pistol with four rounds of ammunition.”