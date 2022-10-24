Three wounded in shootout as heavily armed gang of 10-15 bombs safe in Ixopo cash heist

Durban – Three people have been wounded following a cash heist at a business in Highflats, Ixopo at the weekend. Shaheen Suleiman, of Magma Security, said the heist was carried out by between 10-15 heavily armed suspects.

“We were called to assist the police and other security companies that were at the scene,” he added. It is alleged that the gang was split into three groups; one that carried out the bombing of the safe inside the premises while the other two groups stood on either side of the road. When police and private security arrived at the scene, the two stopper groups fired shots.

The gang, armed with R1 and R5 rifles, got into their getaway vehicles and sped off. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Brigadier Jay Naicker, said the robbery took place at around 11pm on Sunday night. He added that the gang stole an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing. “While fleeing they spotted a security vehicle. The suspects opened fire wounding two security guards and truck driver who was seated in his truck.

“The three victims sustained gunshot wounds and were taken to hospital for medical attention. Charges of attempted murder and robbery were opened at the Highflats police station for investigation,” Naicker said. A source revealed that the gang could be behind a number of similar robberies. “These men were highly skilled in the way they carried out this robbery. They were very precise. They have definitely done this before,” the source added.

