Thugs chase security guard and then bomb two ATMs in Polokwane

Heavily-armed men made off with an undisclosed amount of money after bombing two ATMs in Polokwane, Limpopo. The group arrived at the Moletlane Plaza in the early hours of Wednesday and chased a security officer away before they bombed the ATMs.

"According to information, a 49-year-old security guard was on duty at the plaza on the said night at around 2am when he allegedly noticed a group of armed suspects, who apparently also noticed him and started to chase after him,” said Limpopo police spokesperson, Colonel Malesea Ledwaba. "The security (guard) seemingly managed to evade the robbers and went to safety. The security officer, while in hiding, heard a sound of a blast, and moments later the suspects fled the scene in an unknown vehicle at a high-speed,” he added. He said two automated teller machines were bombed and the suspects managed to flee the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.