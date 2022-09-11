Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Sunday, September 11, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Tip-off leads Hawks to drugs worth R1.3m

Picture: Hawks

Picture: Hawks

Published 2h ago

Share

The Hawks’ SA Narcotics Enforcement Bureau joined forces with CI Counter Narcotics and Gangs and Public Order Police on Saturday and confiscated drugs with an estimated street value of R1.3 million.

A 38-year-old man was subsequently arrested near Somerset West.

Story continues below Advertisement

This came after the team reacted to a tip-off about a consignment of drugs being transported in a silver Mercedes-Benz to Cape Town.

The team later pulled over a vehicle on Sir Lowry’s Pass that was heading in the direction of Somerset West.

A search of the vehicle ensued. Approximately 33 000 mandrax tablets were found inside the vehicle.

Story continues below Advertisement

The team seized the drugs as well as the vehicle.

The suspect faces a charge of dealing in drugs and will be making his first appearance on Monday in the Strand Magistrate’s Court.

IOL

Story continues below Advertisement

Related Topics:

Drugs

Share

Recent stories by:

Yasmine Jacobs