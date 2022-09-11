Tip-off leads Hawks to drugs worth R1.3m

The Hawks’ SA Narcotics Enforcement Bureau joined forces with CI Counter Narcotics and Gangs and Public Order Police on Saturday and confiscated drugs with an estimated street value of R1.3 million.

This came after the team reacted to a tip-off about a consignment of drugs being transported in a silver Mercedes-Benz to Cape Town.

The team later pulled over a vehicle on Sir Lowry’s Pass that was heading in the direction of Somerset West.

A search of the vehicle ensued. Approximately 33 000 mandrax tablets were found inside the vehicle.