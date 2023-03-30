Toddler goes missing at North West farm

Rustenburg – A 20-month-old boy went missing while playing with other children at a farm in Skeerpoort, near Hartbeespoort Dam, in North West. Little Peter Chungwane went missing from Sapas farm compound in Skeerpoort on Wednesday.

Police said the toddler’s mother allegedly left him in the care of the nanny at about 7am on Wednesday, March 29, and went to work. During the day, the nanny allegedly realised that the boy was not with the other children he had been playing with. “The nanny then searched for him around the neighbourhood, but he was never found. When the mother returned home, the community was mobilised and a search was conducted around the vicinity of Skeerpoort, without any success,” said North West police spokesperson Captain Sam Tselanyane. At the time of his disappearance, Peter was wearing a maroon hooded tracksuit top.

Anyone with information regarding the toddler’s whereabouts should contact the investigating officer, Detective Constable Andrew Bogoshi of Brits Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit, at 082 557 1904. Anonymous tip-offs can be sent via the MySAPS App or phone Crime Stop at ‪08600 10111. Meanwhile in the Free State, the police at Clocolan are looking for Tshiliso Samson Sejane, 47. Warrant Officer Mmako Mophiring said Sejane, who is mentally challenged, went missing on March 24.