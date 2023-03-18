Toddler rescued from borehole during four-hour operation

Rustenburg - A girl believed to be one year old was rescued after she fell down a borehole in Phokeng near Rustenburg, North West. The toddler reportedly fell into the uncovered borehole on Thursday.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said: “ER24 and the Rustenburg Fire Services arrived on the scene at 12h15 to find that some of the community had gathered around an uncovered borehole. “Upon further inspection, medics found that a girl, believed to be one year old, had fallen approximately eight metres down the borehole. "ER24, Rustenburg Fire and the Royal Bafokeng Mine Rescue, who arrived a short time later, utilised various rescue tools, including an excavator, in a rescue operation lasting over four hours.

"Once the borehole had been widened, a rescuer was lowered down who could grab the girl's hand and lift her to safety." He said once above ground, the toddler was assessed and transported to a nearby hospital for further assessment. A girl believed to be one-year-old was rescued after she fell into a borehole in Phokeng near Rustenburg in North West. In a separate, unrelated incident, Meiring said 16 people were injured when their bakkie rolled off the R529 in Khangela outside Tzaneen in Limpopo.

“ER24 and other services arrived on the scene to find a bakkie lying on its side on the embankment while several people were seen scattered nearby. “Medics quickly assessed the patients and found that 16 adults had sustained minor to moderate injuries. Fortunately, no serious injuries or fatalities were found,” he said. The patients were treated and transported to Letaba Provincial Hospital for urgent care.

In Mpumalanga, four people were injured when their bakkie rolled on the R50 in Leandra on Friday. “ER24 arrived on the scene at 15h40 to find a bakkie on its roof on the centre median. Four men were seen lying near the vehicle. “Medics assessed the men, aged between 25 and 35, and found that one was in a serious condition while the three others had sustained moderate injuries.”