Tonga police hunt for armed suspect who raped two learners

The police in Tonga have a launched a manhunt for a rape suspect after two learners were raped on their way to school. The two victims, aged 16 and 17, were reportedly raped on Monday, September 2, by an armed suspect at about 6.30am, said police spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli.

“The two victims had to attend to an early class when they met the suspect. The suspect allegedly redirected them to the nearby bushes at gunpoint, then raped both learners,” said Mdhluli. The victims were threatened with death if they reported the incident. Despite this, they bravely told their teacher who informed the police. “Police also urge learners to be vigilant and be aware of their surroundings when they walk in secluded areas to-and-from school,” said Mdhluli.

The Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit is investigating the matter. The acting provincial commissioner, Major General Zeph Mkhwanazi assured the public that police were working tirelessly to find the perpetrator. "We will not tolerate a situation whereby learners become terrified to go to school. As the police, we have intensified our efforts and, working in collaboration with community structures, we will soon make a breakthrough in this matter," said Mkhwanazi.

The police are urging anyone with information to call the Crime Stop number at 08600 10111 or send information via MY SAP SAPP. All information will be treated as confidential, and callers can remain anonymous. Parents are encouraged to be actively involved in their children's lives, offering guidance and support to ensure their safety and wellbeing.