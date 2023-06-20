Tongues wagging over Facebook rapist Thabo Bester’s R20K Louis Vuitton sweater

Cape Town - Facebook rapist and murderer Thabo Bester has left social media debating, not over his court appearance, but for wearing a designer Louis Vuitton sweater worth over R20,000. Bester appeared virtually and in a different courtroom from his girlfriend Dr Nandipha Magudumana and their co-accused in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, where he was wearing the pricey designer sweater.

Screenshot of the crewneck sweater Thabo Bester wore to court on Tuesday. It retails for 1,020 Euros (around R20,253.17). PHOTO: Screenshot He is facing an array of charges including corruption, murder and fraud. In court, advocate Jeremiah Pela told the court he would be bringing a recusal application for himself and instructing attorney Tsireledzo Ndou in this matter. Bester’s new attorney is Kabelo Matee.

Bester orchestrated an audacious escape from the Mangaung maximum facility in May last year, where he faked his death and escaped from the facility. Bester was arrested with Magudumana in Tanzania. However, Bester’s appearance has set social media tongues wagging about his pricey Louis Vuitton sweater.

“Prisoners are allowed to their own clothes when appearing in court, the question should be who is providing him the clothes for this court appearances?,” @dayza21 asked. Prisoners are allowed to their own clothes when appearing in court, the question should be who is providing him the clothes for this court appearances? — David (@dayza21) June 20, 2023 “Let me get this straight, Thabo is an escaped convict who was re-arrested and should be wearing prison garb, right?,“ @themizer621730 said. Let me get this straight......Thabo is an escaped convict who was re-arrested and should be wearing prison garb......right? — themizer (@themizer621730) June 20, 2023 “Is there no uniform for prisoners at Kgosi Mampuru?

“This guy is a convicted criminal going through another trial. Surely he should be wearing orange jumpsuit or at the very least awaiting trial uniform,“ wrote @DuchessOfSanton. Bathong! Is there no uniform for prisoners at Kgosi Mampuru?



This guy is a convicted criminal going through another trial. Surely he should be wearing orange jumpsuit or at the very least awaiting trial uniform. — DuchessOfSandton (@DuchessOfSanton) June 20, 2023 “Even sentenced offenders are permitted to appear in court in civilian clothing. It's done in support of the right to be presumed innocent. S v Pakkies. They should also not be restrained unless (like Bester), the said convict faces escape charges,” @BrendaWardle said. Even sentenced offenders are permitted to appear in court in civilian clothing. It's done in support of the right to be presumed innocent. S v Pakkies. They should also not be restrained unless (like Bester), the said convict faces escape charges. — Brenda Wardle (@BrendaWardle) June 20, 2023 “Is there a reason why Thabo Bester doesn't wear an orange jumpsuit? after all the man is a convicted criminal. I think lomswenko is a bit of an insult to his victims & his victims families,” @Maki_thabane said.

Is there a reason why Thabo Bester doesn't wear an orange jumpsuit? after all the man is a convicted criminal. I think lomswenko is a bit of an insult to his victims & his victims families #DrNandiphaMagudumana — Dimakatso (@Maki_thabane) June 20, 2023 “Thabo Bester bought someone Porsche while in prison and you think he can’t afford Louis Vuitton sweater,” added @sewelankoana Thabo Bester bought someone Porsche while in prison and you think he can’t afford LV sweater🤷‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/bHLTGtTkWc — SewelaNkoana (@sewelankoana) June 20, 2023 Bester is expected back in court on August 8.