Top cops descend on KZN after officer and family slain in ambush

Durban - Police Minister, Bheki Cele, is expected to travel to the KwaZulu-Natal town of Port Edward after a policeman was gunned down in an ambush three days ago. Warrant Officer Roger Mavundla, his wife and two children died at the scene while a third child is being treated in hospital.

It is alleged that the officer was in a vehicle with his family when they came under fire in the south KZN town. “The visit to Port Edward will see the provincial SAPS brief the Police Ministry, on the crime patterns in the policing area and interventions in place to deal with violent crime and other contact crimes. The visit will also include a comfort visit to the Mavundla family home,” said SAPS Ministry spokesperson, Lirandzu Themba. SAPS National Commissioner, General Fannie Masemola, will also attend the visit today.

Themba said 22 police officers have been killed between July and September last year. In Mpumalanga, police arrested a man for shooting at officers on the N4. Police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala, said members from the Flying Squad stopped a vehicle and the driver did not comply.

“Police then followed the vehicle. They could notice that the driver had passengers in the vehicle. “Police persuaded the suspicious vehicle, which finally came to halt at Sheba road. The men then fired shots at police,” Mohlala said. A 30-year-old man was arrested after a shoot-out.

