Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu condemns murder of German tourist, laments effect on SA tourism

Pretoria – Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has expressed sadness over the death of a German tourist who was shot in Mpumalanga on Monday. Police in Mpumalanga have said the German national was part of a group of four tourists from Germany who were travelling in a Hyundai Staria along Numbi Road on on their way Numbi Gate at the Mdluli safari lodge. They were intercepted by three armed suspects in a Volkswagen Caddy.

Reacting to the news, which has already grabbed international headlines, Sisulu said she would engage her Cabinet colleagues in the security cluster to discuss the safety of tourists in South Africa. “I would like to convey my heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the tourist who was killed in this incident. I also call on law enforcement agencies to leave no stone unturned in bringing to book the perpetrators of this heinous crime,” she said. “Our country receives a large number of tourists from all over the globe, including Germany …This high number of tourists is one of the ways in which our tourism sector has been able to recover from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I will engage my Cabinet colleagues in the security cluster to discuss plans to ensure the safety of tourists who visit our country. I condemn this murder and robbery in the strongest terms and call for harsh punishment of those responsible,” Sisulu said. The minister emphasised that inbound tourism was one of South Africa’s key economic drivers and a provider of jobs for the country’s youth. “We must work hard to protect this industry. This (murder) in turn, has a negative impact on the socio-economic benefits of the sector, particularly tourism’s contribution to gross domestic product, job creation and ultimately poverty alleviation,” the minister lamented.

“This happens as the South African tourism sector is poised for a tremendous bounce back and positive growth after the first half of the year (2022) shows a staggering increase in arrivals. This crime will not deter us. We will continue to intensify targeted communication on our digital platforms to sell South Africa as a destination of choice, inviting the world to come and ‘Live Again’ with us.” Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the “terrible incident” happened after 4pm on Monday. “The suspects are said to have instructed the tourists to open the doors of their vehicle but when the driver reportedly locked all the doors, apparently one of the suspects shot him in the upper body through the window.”

The victims' vehicle reportedly drove in reverse for about 100 metres before crashing into a wall. “Unfortunately, the driver died on the spot as a result of the shooting. The suspects reportedly sped off in their vehicle without taking anything from the tourists,” said Mohlala. Police were searching for the suspects but no one had been arrested, he said.