Toyota Fortuner used to transport illicit cigarettes during Covid-19 lockdown seized by AFU

Durban - A vehicle belonging to an Ethiopian businessman has been seized by the The Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) in KwaZulu-Natal. The order was granted this week according to the NPA.

The Toyota Fortuner bakkie D4D which belongs to Binyam Haile Lonesako was allegedly used to transport illicit cigarettes in May 2020 during lockdown, according to the NPA. “On the day, off-duty police officer Moosa Shawe was driving the bakkie when he was stopped at a routine stop-and-search police operation in the KwaNgwanase area. “He identified himself as a police officer and allowed them to search the vehicle,” said NPA provincial spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara.

“The vehicle contained 10 boxes containing packs of cigarettes, and since this was during the national lockdown period, Shawe was charged with Contravention of the Disaster Management Act (he was travelling without a permit), Contravention of the Customs Excise Act and Contravention of the Firearms Control Act (relating to his state-issued firearm). “When questioned about the cigarettes, Shawe told the police that he was asked by his friend, Lonesako, to drive from Margate to the Emanguzi area, to fetch some items and return to Margate. “Shawe had agreed to assist as he was off duty on the day. At Emanguzi, he met two other Ethiopian men who put the boxes into the bakkie and then Shawe headed back to the south coast.

“The cigarettes were examined by a representative from a cigarette dealing company and found to be illegal goods of poor quality and incorrect packaging. “They had an estimated value of R190 000.” Kara said due to the pending finalisation of investigations, the charges against Shawe were provisionally withdrawn.

“However, the state was able to obtain the forfeiture order in respect of the bakkie.” She said the bakkie which has an estimated value of approximately R115 000, will be sold and the monies deposited into the Criminal Assets Recovery Account (CARA), for use in law enforcement and crime-fighting initiatives.“ This week, the AFU obtained a forfeiture order in respect of a Mercedes Benz C300 Coupe, belonging to Mbuso Moloi, the man accused of looting a Woolworths store in July 2021.