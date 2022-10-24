Toyota Hilux alleged hijackers outgunned by cops after vicious battle

Pretoria - A high-speed chase with police ended in a bloody shootout in Mpumalanga over the weekend. Two alleged hijackers are set to appear in court on Monday morning after they were arrested at Hendrina, in Mpumalanga after an exchange of gunfire with the police.

Provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the suspects aged 30 and 31 allegedly hijacked a white Toyota Hilux Legend 45 in the Rockdale section of Middleburg, on Friday. “According to information, after the vehicle was allegedly hijacked, members (police officers) of Middleburg K9 pursued the vehicle which took the Hendrina Road direction. Members from Hendrina were activated and they spotted the vehicle which matched the description of the alleged hijacked vehicle,” Mohlala said in a statement. “The joined efforts by both K9 members and Hendrina members forced the suspects to abandon the vehicle and seek refuge in the bushes whilst firing some shots to the police.

“Police had to protect themselves from the lethal weapons and returned fire,” said Mohlala. During the vicious gun battle, one police officer was shot in his left arm. Mohlala said a community member, a woman, was also hit in her breast by one of the stray bullets.

“However, both suspects were apprehended and a firearm recovered as well as the alleged hijacked vehicle. The injured police official and the community member were transported to different hospitals by an ambulance,” he said. The two alleged hijackers are scheduled to appear before the Hendrina Magistrate's Court on Monday, on two counts of attempted murder, possession of suspected stolen vehicle as well as possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition. “They will further appear before the Middleburg Magistrate's Court on the hijacking charge,” said Mohlala.

