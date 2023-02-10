Toyota Hilux bakkie stolen in Rustenburg recovered at eSwatini border

Rustenburg - A Toyota Hilux stolen in Rustenburg in the North West was found abandoned at the Oshoek border post in Mpumalanga between South Africa and eSwatini. The beige Toyota Hilux 2022 model was reported stolen in Rustenburg earlier this month.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the police at the border post noticed that the vehicle had been left unattended at the border post’s parking. “Members who are operating in the port of entry noticed a vehicle which was left unattended on the border post’s parking lot. Investigation of the vehicle revealed that the vehicle which was fitted with false registration plates was stolen. “The vehicle was seized and further investigation will be conducted, which might lead to the arrest of the possible suspect,” he said.

He said the alleged cross-border thief decided to abandon the stolen vehicle at Oshoek port of entry due to the fear of police on high alert at the border post. “The provincial commissioner of the SAPS in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant-General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela, was delighted that the presence of the SAPS members at port of entries played a major role in the recovery of the stolen vehicle,” Mohlala said. In the Northern Cape, police said a man was arrested on Friday for possession of suspected stolen diesel worth R10 000.

Northern Cape police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Sergio Kock said the police spotted a suspicious gold Toyota Corolla on the R31 road between Kimberley and Barkly West. “The police tried flagging down the vehicle, but the driver drove away. Police pursued and managed to stop the vehicle and searched it. “The members found six 25-litre drums filled with diesel stashed in the boot that was allegedly stolen,” he said.

