Toyota Quantum stolen in Isipingo, KZN, in 2013 recovered in Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga

Police in Calcutta, Mpumalanga have recovered a Toyota Quantum which was reported stolen in Isipingo, south of Durban in January 2013. Police recovered that stolen Toyota Quantum when they were searching for a Toyota Quantum hijacked at Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga, on Sunday night.

When police searching for the Bushbuckridge-stolen vehicle, they stopped and searched a Toyota Quantum with different registration plates, but then realised it was the vehicle stolen in Isipingo 2013. Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said balaclavas and gloves were also recovered inside the vehicle. Police in Mpumalanga have recovered a Toyota Quantum which was stolen in KwaZulu Natal in 2013, and another Toyota Quantum which was recently hijacked in Mpumalanga. File Photo “Further investigation revealed that the vehicle was fitted with false registration plates which belongs to a Mahindra Pik Up. Investigation revealed that the Toyota Quantum was stolen from Isipingo,” he said.

Five people, Irvin Nyalungu (34), Mpho Kolela (31), Kagiso Mkhondo (29), Letlabo Mpoke (28) and Amukelani Rigane (25) were arrested for possession of the stolen vehicle. The five have appeared before the Mkhuhlu Magistrate's Court where they were remanded in custody ahead of a bail application scheduled for Monday next week. After the recovery of that Toyota Quantum, police continued to follow the tracking signal of the Toyota Quantum which was hijacked in Bushbuckridge. That second vehicle was also recovered in the area not far from where the first vehicle had been recovered.

When the second Toyota Quantum was recovered, it was found to be fitted with a network jamming device. “Upon seeing the police, the unknown number of suspects opened fire on the police. Police retaliated, forcing the suspects to abandon the hijacked vehicle and flee the scene,” said Mohlala. That second vehicle recovered was still fitted with its original registration plates.

Both vehicles were seized by police for further investigation. Provincial police commissioner in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela has commended the partnership between tracking companies and the SAPS. “We, as Mpumalanga SAPS provincial management have taken note of the dedication by our members to hit two birds with one stone,” said Manamela.