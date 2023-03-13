Tracking device saves the day as stolen Toyota Hilux bakkie is quickly recovered

Pretoria – Police in Mpumalanga, working with a private vehicle tracking company, have arrested a 34-year-old man following the recovery of a white Toyota Hilux club cab bakkie after it had been stolen on Friday. “The man was arrested by members from the Middleburg Flying Squad on Friday, 10 March 2023. He is faced with a charge of possession of suspected stolen motor vehicle,” police spokesperson in Mpumalanga Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said.

He said police officers received information from the vehicle tracking company about a bakkie that was reportedly stolen in a theft incident which had occurred at the yard in Witbank. “The information further indicated that the vehicle was signalled travelling on the Stoffberg Road near Loskop Dam heading towards Groblersdal direction. The details were then followed where the car with Limpopo registration number plates, driven by the man, was spotted and stopped by the members,” Mohlala said. Police in Mpumalanga recovered a Toyota Hilux bakkie shortly after it was stolen. They recovered a loaded firearm in another incident. Picture: SAPS Upon further checks, police discovered that the Toyota Hilux was the one which the law enforcement agencies have been looking for, after the theft case was reported.

The driver was arrested and charged. “He is expected to appear in the Middelburg Magistrate's Court (today) Monday 13 March 2023,” Mohlala said. In a separate incident, police in Mpumalanga have recovered a 9mm pistol with a magazine and eight live rounds.