Traditional healer held for possession of snake skin, chaining monkey to a pole

Rustenburg - A traditional healer and another person were arrested after they were found in possession of snake skin, eagle feathers and chaining a vervet monkey to a pole. North West police spokesperson, Colonel Adele Myburgh, said Tshidiso Pitso, 28, and Hlompho Mary Seoehla, 21, were arrested on March 17 and appeared in the Lehurutshe Magistrate’s Court on March 20 for contravention of Section 88 of the National Environmental Management: Biodiversity Act, the Animal Protection Act and for contravening the Immigration Act.

“They were remanded in custody until their next court appearance on April 24,” she said. They were arrested after a multidisciplinary team consisting of Lehurutshe Stock Theft and Endangered Species Unit (STES) Unit, Crime Prevention, National Council of Societies for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, (NSPCA) and the Local Criminal Record Centre (LCRC) Unit followed up on information that a traditional healer chained a monkey to a pole. “The team finally arrested the duo for possession of a vervet monkey, eagle feathers and skins of an African rock python snake, without a permit. The monkey was taken to the State veterinarian for medical treatment,” she said.