Traditional healer sentenced to 10 years for raping client’s daughter

Phineas Mabudza, a 78-year-old traditional healer from Warrenton, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for raping the 16-year-old daughter of a client. The Kimberley Regional Court delivered the sentence after the teenager, who knew Mabudza through her mother's training to become a traditional healer, accused him of the crime.

Mabudza was reportedly assisting the girl's mother in her traditional healer training when he raped the girl during rituals at their home. "The victim informed her mother, and the accused was arrested," said Mojalefa Senokoatsane, an NPA regional spokesperson. State prosecutor, advocate Belinda Thomas, contended that Mabudza exploited the girl and her family's trust, using his position of influence to commit the heinous act.

Senokoatsane reported that the court found Mabudza guilty and sentenced him to 10 years imprisonment for each count of rape, all to run concurrently. He has been declared unfit to possess a firearm and his name will be entered into the national register for sex offenders. The victim's mother, a trainee of Mabudza and also a police officer, expressed relief at the conviction, stating that this sentence serves as a warning to traditional healers against abusing their trainees.