Traffic cop and driving instructor in court for corruption

A Free State traffic officer along with a driving instructor appeared in the Vrede Magistrate’s Court on charges of corruption. The driving instructor, Doctor Moloi, 29 and traffic officer, Sipho Malinga, 44, made a brief court appearance on Tuesday.

The Free State Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (better known as the Hawks) spokesperson, Captain Christopher Singo said its Serious Corruption Investigation team in Bethlehem received information about corrupt activities between Moloi and Malinga. “Malinga is a traffic official employed as an examiner at the Vrede Traffic Department testing station while Moloi is a driving school owner,” Singo said. “It is alleged that Moloi would scout for individuals who needed learner's licenses and give their details to Malinga to ensure that the individuals pass their tests,” he said.

“Police followed up on the information and during October 2022 and November 2022 set up an operation which led to a confirmation that Moloi and Malinga were working together and sharing proceeds of criminal activities.” He said a warrant of arrest was issued for the duo on June 22, 2023. Moloi and Malinga were subsequently arrested on July 4, and made their court appearance the same day.

The court granted the duo R2,000 bail each. The case was postponed until July 24. [email protected]