A 34-year-old Limpopo traffic officer, Kabelo Peter Duba, who was arrested for allegedly killing his girlfriend and dumping her body in Lebowakgomo, has made brief appearances in court. On Monday, Duba appeared before the Polokwane and the Lebowakgomo Magistrate's Courts respectively, where he was denied bail and remanded in custody until his next appearance on Monday.

Duba is facing charges of murder, unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, theft of deceased's cellphone and defeating the ends of justice, Limpopo SA Police Service (SAPS) spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said. Duba, who is attached to the Polokwane provincial traffic unit, was arrested on Thursday last week at his homestead at Penina Park in Polokwane. Traffic law enforcement officer, 34-year-old Kabelo Peter Duba has been denied bail after he was arrested for the murder of his girlfriend, 26-year-old Kedidimetse Moche who was a student at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) Polokwane campus. Photo: SAPS He was nabbed by members of the Limpopo provincial murder, robbery and tracking team after he was positively linked with the incident in which the body of an unknown woman was found dumped under a bridge at Chuenespoort in Lebowakgomo policing precinct.

The body of the woman was found on August 17. “During the arrest, police recovered an unlicensed firearm with ammunition, as well as some exhibits,” said Ledwaba. “The woman was later identified as 26-year-old Kedidimetse Moche who was a student at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) Polokwane campus.”

Ledwaba said the police investigation continues. Earlier this year, a municipal officer in Mbombela was remanded in custody after appearing before the Nelspruit Magistrate’s Court for allegedly shooting and killing a fellow traffic law enforcement officer who was in bed with his wife in a lodge. Abednigo Desmond Mbuyane, 38, appeared in court in court in April after he allegedly killed traffic law enforcement officer, Thamsanqa Nkosi, 34, at KwaNyoni Lodge in Nelspruit.