Traffic cop implicated in violent cash-in-transit heist appears in court, and her case was postponed

Embattled Mbombela Traffic Police official, Khanyisile Viola Nyalunga, implicated in a cash-in-transit heist in Hazyview, has appeared in court and her case was postponed to next month. Mpumalanga spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Monica Nyuswa said the police officer made her first appearance in the Nelspruit Regional Court.

“The accused made her first appearance in the Nelspruit Regional Court and the matter was postponed for pretrial conference. The case was postponed to September 27, 2024,” said Nyuswa. In September last year, IOL reported that Nyalunga had been released on bail by the High Court in Mpumalanga after she appealed a lower court’s ruling denying her bail. Mbombela traffic officer Khanyisile Viola Nyalunga is linked to a cash-in-transit heist. Picture: X/CrimeInSA Nyalunga, 29, was in August 2023 denied bail by the White River Magistrate’s Court in Mpumalanga, after she was alleged linked to a botched cash-in-transit (CIT) heist in July.

At the time, Nyuswa told IOL that the superior court found that there were exceptional circumstances which warrant Nyalunga’s release on bail. “The court found that there are exceptional circumstances which permit for the accused (Nyalunga) to be released on bail. It took into consideration that the accused has no previous convictions, no pending cases, and that she is not a flight risk,” said Nyuswa. “The high court set aside the district magistrate’s decision of denying the accused bail and substituted it with the following order: bail was granted in the amount of R5,000 on the following conditions - that the accused shall attend all court appearances until the finalisation of the trial and that the accused shall not contact, communicate, interfere or intimidate any of the State witnesses.”

She said that going forward, the NPA would work closely with the police to ensure that the investigation was finalised. Previously, spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (known as the Hawks), Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi, said Nyalunga was arrested after being linked to the cash heist which happened on July 27, 2023. “It is alleged that on July 27, 2023, at about 1.30pm an armoured vehicle of Fidelity security company was travelling from White River to Hazyview, escorted by a TSU (security) vehicle,” said Sekgotodi at the time.

The Fidelity CIT vehicle which came under attack in Mpumalanga. Picture: Hawks “At the White River/Hazyview junction, as the armoured vehicle turned right into Hazyview, it was rammed by a grey Mercedes-Benz sedan.” The assailants “immediately” started shooting at the cash-in-transit vehicle, injuring the security guards inside. They were later transported to hospital for medical treatment, Sekgotodi said. A Mercedes-Benz sedan was used to ram the Fidelity cash-in-transit vehicle. Picture: Hawks “The TSU (security) also arrived and returned fire. According to information, the suspects fled with three other sedan vehicles,” said Sekgotodi.

According to the Hawks, a vehicle belonging to Nyalunga was allegedly seen transporting some of the assailants and firearms which were used during the failed heist. “The team of investigators followed up information which led to the arrest of Nyalunga after stolen vehicles which were also seen on the crime scene were found parked in her yard. The vehicles were confiscated and the suspect (Nyalunga) was also arrested,” said Sekgotodi. During preliminary investigations, it was discovered that the vehicles recovered at Nyalunga’s house had been reported as stolen.