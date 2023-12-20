A West Rand traffic official has found himself on the wrong side of the law for allegedly taking a R100 bribe. According to the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (Hawks) spokesperson Warrant Officer Wendy Nkabi, the 31-year-old traffic official came under their radar in April after they received a tip-off about corrupt activities by Metro Police, Provincial Traffic police, SAPS and Municipal Traffic Police around Gauteng.

“The Hawks conducted a covert operation to ensure that those involved are brought to book. “They sent agents around the area to do buy and busts. “One agent was stopped on corner N12 and R28 intersection by the suspect who extorted an amount of R100 from an agent for driving a vehicle without the front number plate.

“The agent gave feedback and returned with Hawks investigators to point out the suspect. “Upon arrival at the scene, the traffic official tried to evade arrest but was chased and apprehended.” Nkabi said the suspect was searched and the money was not found in his possession.