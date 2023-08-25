Traffic cop nabbed for murder of a woman in Limpopo

A traffic officer was arrested in connection with the murder of a woman whose body was found dumped under a bridge at Chuenespoort in Limpopo a week ago. She was found with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the 34-year-old man was arrested on Thursday after police investigations linked him to the murder. He was charged with murder, defeating the ends of justice, and unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition. Colonel Ledwaba said the police responded to the scene after the body of an unknown woman was discovered under the bridge along the R37 road on August 17.

"The deceased's age was estimated to be between 30 and 35, and had suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen. "A case of murder was opened, and specialised detectives from the provincial office had been assigned to probe the occurrences." He said a team comprising detectives from murder and robbery and a tracking team worked around the clock on the case, and through investigation, the traffic officer was positively linked to the murder.

"The suspect, attached to the provincial traffic in Polokwane, was arrested at his homestead in Penina Park, Polokwane in the afternoon. He was found in possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. Police also recovered some of the exhibits at the crime scene," he said. Colonel Ledwaba said the circumstances surrounding the incident were still being investigated. "The deceased's identity will be released after the next of kin have been notified," he said.